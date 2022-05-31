5 things to buy for a Sixers fan

Being a Sixers fan feels like a full-time job. There are items out there that can make the stress surrounding the Sixers just a little bit easier, however. We complied a list of five items every Sixers fan needs to get through the year:

I. Pegasus Sports Recliner Protector

A comfy recliner is a necessity for anyone watching sports. Why not protect it with something fashionable? The Pegasus Sports protector is made up of a soft and durable material that loosely fits onto most recliners. Spill a snack or drink while raging about another blown lead? No problem! It’s machine washable for fast and easy cleaning. This is the perfect item to protect your sacred recliner.

2. Cornhole Board

A summer-time favorite game! Cornhole is the perfect way to spend a stress-free summer without Sixers games. This cornhole set comes with two solid wood painted frames stunting the Sixers’ logo. They’re in accordance with the American Cornhole Association, meaning they’ll work for leisurely play or even tournaments.

3. 6oz Stainless Steel Flask

The perfect item for 21+ year old Sixers fans. Being a fan of this team can be rough. The list of stressors is long: whether it’s Doc Rivers refusing to play Paul Reed because he’s young, the Sixers signing another backup center, or realizing that they might not even have a draft pick in this year’s draft. Take the edge off with this stylish flask and your favorite drink.

4. 76ers Side Arrow Throw Pillow

Need something to throw in frustration that won’t break or cost you a ton of money? This stylish pillow is a safe bet. Plus, it’ll match the recliner cover. This two-pack comes with a side arrow unique design. Most importantly — it’s soft and squishy.

5. Sleep Squad Iverson Plush Jersey Blanket

New Philadelphia might be unwilling to bring back the Iverson-era jerseys, but Target is! Bring back one of their best jerseys with this Allen Iverson-themed plush blanket. The great style doesn’t sacrifice in comfort either. It’s made with 100 percent polyester and is machine washable. You can now curl up into a ball comfortably after a bad Sixers loss.

To the disappointment of many, a new coach or an athletic wing is nowhere to be found on our list. Being a Sixers fan is hard, so treat yourself to these five items to make the upcoming Sixers season just a bit more bearable.