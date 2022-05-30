Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (124) Doc stays in Philly, Joel snubbed by First Team, Tobias Harris year in review | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve and Emily discuss the sad news of the Lakers hiring Darvin Ham as head coach, rather than Doc Rivers. They forlornly discuss what is all but sure to be another year of Rivers coaching the Sixers, and whether or not things with Doc are as bad as they at times feel. Also, what about the widespread fan opinion that Daryl Morey would like to fire Doc if not for Sixers’ owners pinching pennies?

Then, they lash out NBA media voters for once again snubbing Joel Embiid from All-NBA First Team despite ranking second in MVP voting for the second consecutive season.

After the break, Emily and Steve are joined by Drew to take a comprehensive look at Tobias Harris’ year in Philadelphia. A mostly down year from the forward has his future in Philly once again in doubt, so the trio takes a look at his stats, contract, and where he and the Sixers are likely to go from here.

