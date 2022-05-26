Podcast: A look at the past and future of James Harden’s tenure with Sixers

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Liberty Ballers community producer Paul Hudrick is joined by LB contributor Dave Early to review the season of James Harden and look ahead. Paul and Dave discuss what Harden looked like in Brooklyn in contrast to how he looked in Philly, how much of a factor the hamstring issue was, what his next contract could look like, and what his role will be next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey during the 2022-23 season. While Houston Harden is gone, but Brooklyn Harden was still lights out pre-hamstring injury.

Dave and Paul also discuss:

When did Harden’s hamstring issues begin? When did they flare up last season?

What went wrong with the Sixers? Are the issues fixable?

Will Harden opt-in or sign a new deal? What could that contract look like?

What does Harden’s role look like for 2022-23?

Will he recover from the hamstring, or is father time catching up to him?

