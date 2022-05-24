Sixers’ Joel Embiid makes Second Team All-NBA

Despite finishing runner-up in MVP voting for the second consecutive season, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was once again named to All-NBA Second Team. Joining Embiid on Second Team were Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



Stephen Curry (Golden State)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Ja Morant (Memphis) pic.twitter.com/qHqDWB42tz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo composed the First Team. Trae Young, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, LeBron James and Karl-Anthony Towns were Third Team members.

Here’s how the voting shook out:

The Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time since the 1954-55 season.



More ➡️ https://t.co/nzFuNn37iT



Voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/62uiQpWv4o — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Embiid earned more First Team votes than Tatum, but Tatum earned more votes at forward, so he bested the Sixers big man for that spot.

This outcome is not surprising, but nonetheless another call to completely eliminate positions from the equation on All-NBA voting. Embiid’s landed second in MVP voting the last two seasons, yet finds himself without a First Team nod simply because the winner happens to play the same position as him.

Nonetheless, Embiid enjoyed a spectacularly dominant year. At age 28, he’s now a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA center, three-time All-Defensive Team honoree and two-time MVP finalist. He’s compiling quite the resume through six seasons.