Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (123) Daryl is going star hunting again & Matisse Thybulle season in review | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve and Emily first discuss a handful of assorted notes from the week: a rumor that Daryl Morey is dead-set on acquiring a third star this summer, the status of Doc Rivers’ rumored flirtation with the Los Angeles Lakers, Danny Green’s ever-so-brief trash talk to Patrick Beverley, and whether or not Tyrese Maxey ought to be untouchable on the trade market.

In the second half of the podcast, the hosts discuss Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle being named to his second consecutive All-Defense team before diving deep on what they make of his turbulent season in Philadelphia. Is his defense overrated? Do they want him traded this offseason? If his Sixers career is over, what will serve as the inflection point of his stint in red, white, and blue? Notes on his statistics and contract status within.

