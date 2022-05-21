SB Nation Reacts: Warriors tabbed title favorites in recent poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the Eastern and Western Conference Finals underway, only four teams and a handful of superstars remain. The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are knotted at 1-1, while the Golden State Warriors routed the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 to snatch a quick 1-0 lead.

According to a recent survey, participants deemed the Warriors and Celtics most likely to win the title, with Golden State capturing a commanding 55 percent of the vote. Boston’s 20 percent edged out Miami’s 15 percent.

Similarly, 85 percent of voters think Golden State will advance to the Finals.

Meanwhile, 51 percent believe Boston will join the Warriors there.

As for who folks consider the top remaining player of these playoffs, that race is much tighter. Garnering 38 percent of the vote, Luka Doncic squeaked past Stephen Curry’s 37 percent.

Both are tremendous options. The debate between Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler is also very fun. Watching these superstars duel it out for another week or so should be quite wonderful. Then, the last two standing will do the same for a couple weeks.

