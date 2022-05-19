Podcast: Should Sixers prioritize adding a star or more depth during offseason?

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Liberty Ballers Community Producer Paul Hudrick is joined by LB contributor Dave Early to discuss the fallout of the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat, James Harden’s player option and next contract, the best way to go about improving the roster, adding toughness and depth, and Doc Rivers’ future in Philadelphia.

On top of that, Dave and Paul also get into:

Which stage of grief are we in after those two embarrassing losses to the Heat?

What does a Harden extension look like? Is he going to bet on himself and opt in?

Should Daryl Morey be star hunting (Bradley Beal, anyone?) or does this team need more depth?

The Sixers need to add tough, playoff-proven players. Could Marcus Morris or Pat Bev fit the bill?

The Sixers insist Doc will be back, but the Lakers’ job is still open … is Doc the guy they want?

