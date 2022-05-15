Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (122) hello darkness my old friend, the Sixers are out, Doc is still the coach; in retrospect, trying more could’ve helped

Well, that’s that. The Sixers are out after an embarrassing display in Games 5 and 6 versus the Miami Heat, and Emily and Steve are here to dissect what the hell happened. First, Emily and Drew talk about what it was like to be in the arena for the final game (hint: not good!) before they talk about the littany of things that went wrong in the series, in addition to Joel Embiid’s injuries.

They go through quotes from after the the dust settled from Embiid, James Harden, Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and more.

Also discussed: initial thoughts on where the team should go from here, some player grades from the season that was, whether or not we believe Morey when he says Rivers will be returning as head coach, and how exactly it’s possible that trying was such an issue in an elimination game.

Thanks so much for listening all year, Sixers fans. It’s going to be, yet again, one hell of an off-season.

