Podcast: Eulogizing the Sixers’ season

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season ended with a disheartening 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

On the latest Talking About Podcast, Sean Kennedy and Dave Early eulogize the end of the Sixers’ year. What happened to this team that did not show any fight in the final two games, and what was the cause of James Harden’s disappearing act in the second half of Game 6, where the former MVP only attempted two field goals over the final 24 minutes.

They then look ahead to the offseason:

Does Doc Rivers deserve to be the head coach of the Sixers next season?

Will Harden and Tobias Harris still be with the team next year?

What other moves need to be made on the roster?

Finally, they discuss the Jimmy Butler-Philadelphia situation coming full circle and what might have been if the team had retained Jimmy Butler back in 2019.

