Daryl Morey says Doc Rivers will return as Sixers head coach for 2022-23 season

A day after the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 season came to a close, various members of the organization are conducting exit interviews, including head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Amid speculation that Philadelphia’s second consecutive early playoff exit could have Rivers on the hot seat, reports, which began months ago, have swirled about the Los Angeles Lakers being interested in Rivers as their next head coach. But on Friday, Morey, when asked whether Rivers will be back as head coach of the Sixers next season, offered a simple and definitive “yes” in response.

Morey confirms Rivers will return. “Yes. Now different question.” pic.twitter.com/zT7fOLha2Z — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) May 13, 2022

So, despite the Sixers’ season ending in disappointment again, Rivers will return to the sidelines for 2022-23. Of course, this year’s results are not entirely on Rivers’ shoulders, though he’s certainly responsible for some missteps and the general lack of offensive creativity is a persistent issue.

Regardless, Morey seems to like Rivers as his team’s lead man and has confirmed the veteran coach will remain as such for at least another year.