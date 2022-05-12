Sixers’ James Harden on player option and possible free agency: ‘I’ll be here’

With the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 season coming to a close after their Game 6, 99-90, defeat against the Miami Heat, the focus shifts to free agency. Among those Sixers available to possibly enter free agency is James Harden, who owns a $47 million player option for 2022-23.

During his post-game presser, he was asked about exercising that option and said, “I’ll be here.”

James Harden when asked about opting in: “I’ll be here.” — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) May 13, 2022

Rumors (not reports, to be clear) have also circulated that Harden could negotiate a new deal for less than the max contract he’s eligible for, if he opted out. Harden, on a potential pay cut, said, “whatever it takes to help this team grow.

“I’m in a really good situation in Philadelphia,” he said.

Further, Harden said the past two years of dealing with hamstring issues have been long and he’s excited to initiate his offseason training regimen.

James Harden said it’s been a long two years for him when asked about the health of his hamstring. Said he’s excited to start his offseason program because he’s just starting to feel like himself. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) May 13, 2022

It sounds like Harden will be around in Philadelphia.