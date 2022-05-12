 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sixers’ James Harden on player option and possible free agency: ‘I’ll be here’

The All-Star guards wants to remain in Philadelphia.

By JacksonJFrank
/ new
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 season coming to a close after their Game 6, 99-90, defeat against the Miami Heat, the focus shifts to free agency. Among those Sixers available to possibly enter free agency is James Harden, who owns a $47 million player option for 2022-23.

During his post-game presser, he was asked about exercising that option and said, “I’ll be here.”

Rumors (not reports, to be clear) have also circulated that Harden could negotiate a new deal for less than the max contract he’s eligible for, if he opted out. Harden, on a potential pay cut, said, “whatever it takes to help this team grow.

“I’m in a really good situation in Philadelphia,” he said.

Further, Harden said the past two years of dealing with hamstring issues have been long and he’s excited to initiate his offseason training regimen.

It sounds like Harden will be around in Philadelphia.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...