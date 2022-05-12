 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Recapping Sixers’ disastrous Game 6 loss to Heat

James Harden no-shows in the second half as Philly gets eliminated in the second round for the fourth time in five seasons.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 season came to a disappointing end with a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

It was the same old story for Philly in the four losses to Miami. A lack of effort, shooting and offensive creativity plagued the Sixers against a sturdy Heat defense.

In the final postgame edition of Sixers Daily, Jackson Frank joins Jas Kang to recap the bitter Game 6 defeat. The pair also discuss:

  • The ugly third quarter meltdown that led to Miami running away with this one.
  • Joel Embiid’s tough night after being a complete warrior throughout the entire postseason.
  • James Harden’s second-half no-show and the fact he only attempted two field goals over the final 24 minutes.
  • If Harden is worth a max extension given what we saw during his short time as a Sixer.
  • The Sixers’ lack of depth and if Mattyse Thybulle should be on the roster next season.
  • Doc Ricers’ coaching performance and if he will be back in Philly.
  • What Daryl Morey needs to do in the offseason.

