Podcast: Recapping Sixers’ disastrous Game 6 loss to Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 season came to a disappointing end with a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

It was the same old story for Philly in the four losses to Miami. A lack of effort, shooting and offensive creativity plagued the Sixers against a sturdy Heat defense.

In the final postgame edition of Sixers Daily, Jackson Frank joins Jas Kang to recap the bitter Game 6 defeat. The pair also discuss:

The ugly third quarter meltdown that led to Miami running away with this one.

Joel Embiid’s tough night after being a complete warrior throughout the entire postseason.

James Harden’s second-half no-show and the fact he only attempted two field goals over the final 24 minutes.

If Harden is worth a max extension given what we saw during his short time as a Sixer.

The Sixers’ lack of depth and if Mattyse Thybulle should be on the roster next season.

Doc Ricers’ coaching performance and if he will be back in Philly.

What Daryl Morey needs to do in the offseason.

