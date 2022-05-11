Podcast: ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Sixers vs. Heat, rest of NBA playoffs & more

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting to set to host the Miami Heat in a pivotal Game 6 on Thursday. After a tough performance in Miami on Tuesday, the Sixers will need Joel Embiid to be at his best and get some more consistency from the remaining players.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, I’m joined by the host of ESPN’s NBA Today, Malika Andrews. We discuss the unfortunate blowout loss in Game 5 and what the Sixers need to do to get back in the win column. Plus, we get into;

What needs to happen for Philly to be victorious in Game 5.

The coaching matchup between Doc Rivers and Erik Spoelstra.

James Harden’s postseason so far.

The remaining three NBA playoff series.

Her partnership with Sling TV and how the media landscape has evolved over the years.

Malika’s career path and how she grew into her current role.

Her favorite NBA players to interview and more.

