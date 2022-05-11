Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Heat Game 6

The Sixers have added Matisse Thybulle to the latest injury report with “left foot soreness”. He, along with Joel Embiid (facial fracture, right thumb sprain) and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for Thursday’s Game 6.

Thybulle has had a rocky postseason up until this point. He was ineligible for half of the Sixers’ first-round series against Toronto due to vaccination laws. He’s had a mostly down series against Miami, where he’s struggled on both sides of the ball. Thybulle is the Sixers’ best perimeter defender, and they’ve needed him to be at his best against Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Sixers handle things if he is indeed ruled out. Furkan Korkmaz has mostly been out of the rotation for the playoffs so far. Joe also appears to be dealing with a nagging ankle sprain. There’s also a good chance that the Sixers just shrink the rotation entirely in a do-or-die game.

On the flip side, Miami has its usual long list of players listed as questionable that will almost certainly suit up anyways: Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), and Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). Kyle Lowry remains out with his hamstring injury.

The Sixers look to extend their 2022 season Thursday night at 7 PM EST. The game will nationally televised on ESPN.