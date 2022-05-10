Podcast: How can Sixers adjust after being blown out in Game 5 by Heat?

After the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Miami Heat, there was a renewed sense of “maybe they can pull this off and win the series.

Thanks to the Sixers’ 120-85 Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena, that momentum is gone. The Heat controlled Game 5 from beginning to end to take a 3-2 series lead going back to Philadelphia for Game 6. The Sixers’ backs are against the wall, and history isn’t on their side. When a series is tied at 2-2, the victor of Game 5 goes on to win the series 83 percent of the time.

The Sixers played with no energy, no aggression and no sense of seizing an opportunity they needed. Joel Embiid came out flat and stayed that way (despite a spurt late in the third quarter). James Harden was not a factor after his scintillating Game 4. No one came to play, and the 35-point loss directly resulted from the lack of effort.

Jas Kang joins host Adio Royster to discuss where we go from here and if the Sixers have a shot at winning two straight to take the series. They also get into:

How Philly can adjust to Miami’s changes in Game 6.

Trying to play faster when the Heat are pressuring full-court and going back into the zone.

Using Tyrese Maxey as the primary ball-handler to bring the rock up the court.

James Harden falling back to earth after being so dominant in Game 5.

Joel Embiid’s tough outing and what they’re expecting in Game 6.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean