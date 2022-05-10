Netflix drops new trailer for ‘Hustle,’ a film starring Adam Sandler as a fictional Sixers scout

If you love the Sixers, underdog stories, and Adam Sandler, then Netflix may just have the movie for you.

On June 8, Hustle will be released for the streaming platform. It tells the story of Stanley Beren, a longtime NBA scout who works for the Sixers and dreams of being an NBA head coach. Sandler’s character will travel to Nigeria, China, Greece, Germany and Spain, hoping to discover the next NBA star. Sandler is a well-known hoops fan.

Beren finds his guy, Bo Cruz, who is played by Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez, in Spain. Cruz is a promising prospect, but the Sixers front office is uninterested in him for reasons not explained in the trailer. After some prodding by Beren’s friend who is played by TNT’s Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and a character played by Queen Latifah, Beren decides to help Cruz prepare for the upcoming NBA draft, without the knowledge or consent from the FO. Latifah’s character mentions Stanley “stashing” the player without the team’s knowledge. I’m not sure how a scout could stash a player without the team knowing, but if one could, I’m sure their bosses wouldn’t like it! In any event, Sixers fans love a good “draft-and-stash” prospect, so we’ll allow it. Even if they never come over.

The trailer has several Sixers and Philly references:

Former Sixer Boban Marjanovic (and BFF of Tobias Harris) appears in the trailer as a comedically large and we’ll say, experienced-looking “22-year-old.” He first appears at the 0:08 mark.

Sixers legend Dr. J appears in a scene at the 1:31 mark.

Philly native Kyle Lowry and Sixer Matisse Thybulle appear at the 1:45 mark.

Sandler is wearing a Federal Donuts sweatshirt at the 1:55 mark.

Tobi plays against Cruz in an outdoor court at the 2:15 mark.

Former (and maybe future) Sixer Seth Curry, appears at the 2:17 mark.

Tyrese Maxey sadly didn’t appear in this trailer, though he did in the first trailer at the 0:24 mark.

There were probably other Philly/Sixers Easter Eggs that we missed. Let us know which ones we missed in the comments.

The newest trailer, which dropped on May 10, can be seen here:

Sandler’s last film that was tangentially about basketball, Uncut Gems, was released in 2019 and featured Kevin Garnett. It was really good. We can find out if Hustle is the next good basketball movie from Sandler when it releases on Netflix on June 8.