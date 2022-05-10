Kyle Lowry to miss Game 5 of Sixers-Heat

After returning from a left hamstring strain for Games 3 and 4, Kyle Lowry will miss Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Lowry was initially listed as questionable before being ruled out.

#Heat PG Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will miss tonight’s game. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 10, 2022

Lowry missed Games 4 and 5 of Miami’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, as well as Games 1 and 2 of the second round. At various moments of last week’s Games 3 and 4, Lowry was seen holding his hamstring or being limited in his movements. He briefly exited the floor in Game 4 and headed to the locker room before returning.

This injury has clearly hindered his play, as he scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting during the Heat’s two road games in Philadelphia and struggled to attack downhill.

In his absence, Gabe Vincent will likely return to the starting lineup, while Caleb Martin could return to the rotation. Vincent (right knee irritation), Martin (left ankle sprain), Dewayne Dedmon (non-COVID illness), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain) and PJ Tucker (right calf strain) are all listed as questionable.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid (facial fracture; right thumb sprain) and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) are labeled questionable.

Miami and Philadelphia will kick off Game 5 in FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.