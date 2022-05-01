Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (120) Sixers close out Toronto, Embiid fractures face, we’re onto Miami and feeling (mostly) good | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily, Dan and Steve discuss the Sixers’ ability to close out the plucky Raptors’ team in six games, thankfully, and all it took to get it done. After laying an egg at home in Game 5, the Sixers got it together and blew out the Raps in their building in Toronto for the decisive game on Thursday. How encouraged were our hosts by the improved play of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

Then, they talk about the fateful elbow from Pascal Siakam to Embiid’s eye which concussed Embiid, broke his orbital bone and has put his status in doubt for the beginning of the Sixers’ upcoming series versus Miami. Was it a dirty play by the Toronto forward? Do they blame head coach Doc Rivers for having Embiid in the game with the score so out of reach?

And now, with the reports circling that Embiid could return as soon as Game 3 versus Miami, how do our hosts feel about this series? How will the center rotation shake out? How important will Matisse Thybulle be? They take a look at the other series around the league and make official predictions.

