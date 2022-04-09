Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Pacers: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Apr 9, 2022, 2:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Pacers: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers When: 1:00 pm ET, Apr. 9, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers take care of business in 133-120 win over Pacers Sixers vs. Pacers: 1st Half Thread Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Pacers preview with Caitlin Cooper Sixers return home looking to bounce back against Pacers Blue Coats guard Shaq Harrison wins 2022 G League Defensive Player of the Year Harden has intriguing comments about team’s struggles vs. possible playoff opponent Raptors Loading comments...
