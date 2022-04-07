 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Sixers’ loss makes it likely Raptors will be first-round opponent

Dave Early joins Sean to recap Philly’s disappointing loss, a playoff matchup against the Raptors, James Harden’s struggles and more.

Sean Kennedy and Dave Early hop on the mics in the wake of the Sixers 119-114 loss in Toronto.

With now two games left in the regular season, it’s looking more and more like the Sixers are destined for a No. 4 vs. No. 5 series against these same Raptors, with Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play in those road games. Sean and Dave also discuss:

How worried should we be about a potential postseason matchup against Toronto?

Is James Harden’s inability to consistently beat defenders off the dribble hopefully just a product of the hamstring injury or a sign of the beginning of the end for him?

How much stock do we place in those Doc Rivers rumors of his heading to LA or Utah, and how would different end-of-season scenarios affect that outlook?

All that and more are discussed in this week’s episode.

