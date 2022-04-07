Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Raptors: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Apr 7, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Raptors: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors When: 7:30 pm ET, Apr. 7, 2022 Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers vs. Raptors: 2nd Half Thread Sixers fan watch guide: MVP and scoring title race, crucial standings slate, vaccine updates Give Joel Embiid the damn MVP Rumor: new Phils’ slugger Nick Castellanos moves into Ben Simmons’ old house Toughest remaining test of regular season awaits tonight in Toronto Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play in Toronto Loading comments...
Loading comments...