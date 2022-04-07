Rumor: new Phils’ slugger Nick Castellanos moves into Ben Simmons’ old house

With Major League Baseball opening day upon us, scuttlebutt on the internet says that new Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos has set down roots just outside the city and purchased a home. That home — while lovely and spacious in its own right — is of particularly interest to readers of this here website, because it was once owned by one Benjamin Simmons.

Nick Castellanos is the new owner of Ben Simmons house (via @975Middays)

pic.twitter.com/NPRXZLIiFI — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) April 6, 2022

Tucked away in picturesque Moorestown, New Jersey, the estate recently grabbed headlines when Simmons listed it publicly amidst his widely-publicized trade demand out of Philadelphia.

Crazed Sixers fans immediately sleuthed the listing and discovered all of the Simmons memorabilia adorning the estate, none of which was to be outdone by the gaudy, migraine-inducing, neon green “Simmo the Savage” sign above what appeared to be the embattled guard’s gaming chair. The house was listed at a modest $5 million.

Many questions now follow for Philly faithful, because Castellanos (who’s yet to play a game in red pinstripes) seems to have the demeanor, skill-set and resume to become a legend in this town. Are we worried about the juju in Simmons’ house? Is it just a house? He almost certainly uttered thousands of anti-Philadelphia phrases within those walls, can something be done to exhume what once was and aerate the space for once and for all? I, personally, have seen too many haunted house movies, I’m a little skeeved. But I love Castellanos, and am certain he’ll be on the Wall of Fame one day.

Just check back in with me in mid-July if he goes 0-for-18. There’s a good chance I’ll be blaming a six-bedroom in Moorestown, talking about the Atlanta series.

To her credit, I must say that Nick’s wife, Jess, seems to be doing her part.

Nick Castellanos' wife doing some ritualism here. The real question is whether she's cleansing the Ben Simmons bad juju or simply blessing a new house. Need a shaman to weigh in here: pic.twitter.com/M6PKY67E2d — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) April 7, 2022

Go Phils!