Podcast: What can Sixers expect from Harden during playoffs?

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, LB community producer Paul Hudrick is joined by beat reporter and editor for Sixers Wire Ky Carlin.

Ky gives us insight from being in Detroit the night Doc Rivers had a quote about James Harden and the Sixers' bench that blew up. They also discuss Harden's playoff effectiveness, Tobias Harris adjusting to his new role, Tyrese Maxey's improvement, the backup center spot, and, of course, Joel Embiid's MVP candidacy.

After the loss to the Pistons, was Doc's quote taken out of context?

Is Harden healthy? Does he have another gear for the playoffs?

Will Harden take on a Jimmy Butler-like role from 2019?

How has Harris adapted since Harden arrived?

Will Maxey's improvement carry over to the postseason?

Would you have liked to have seen an actual competition for the backup five?

Plain and simple: Is Joel Embiid the MVP?

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean