Steve Nash says Ben Simmons won’t play the rest of the regular season or play-in tournament

With just under a week remaining in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced Monday that Ben Simmons won’t be available through at least the play-in tournament.

He’s reportedly ramped up his work at practice, but returning before a potential playoff series is not in the cards.

Ben Simmons did more at practice today, but is still far from playing. Nash ruled him out for the rest of the regular season and the play-in. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) April 4, 2022

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the hope is Simmons progresses well enough to debut in the playoffs, if Brooklyn reaches that stage.

The latest on the potential ramp up of Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/p7LbIc6KHU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2022

After losing four of their past six games, including the last two, the Nets have tumbled to the 10th seed in the East. Their 40-38 record is tied for ninth, but the Charlotte Hornets hold the tiebreaker. The 41-37 Atlanta Hawks are eighth and the 43-36 Cleveland Cavaliers are seventh.

As it currently stands, the Nets would have to win a pair of road games to even qualify for the playoffs, at which point Simmons could possibly return.