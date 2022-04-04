 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steve Nash says Ben Simmons won’t play the rest of the regular season or play-in tournament

For a litany of reasons, Simmons has yet to take the court this year.

By JacksonJFrank
/ new
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With just under a week remaining in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced Monday that Ben Simmons won’t be available through at least the play-in tournament.

He’s reportedly ramped up his work at practice, but returning before a potential playoff series is not in the cards.

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the hope is Simmons progresses well enough to debut in the playoffs, if Brooklyn reaches that stage.

After losing four of their past six games, including the last two, the Nets have tumbled to the 10th seed in the East. Their 40-38 record is tied for ninth, but the Charlotte Hornets hold the tiebreaker. The 41-37 Atlanta Hawks are eighth and the 43-36 Cleveland Cavaliers are seventh.

As it currently stands, the Nets would have to win a pair of road games to even qualify for the playoffs, at which point Simmons could possibly return.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...