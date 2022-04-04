Charles Bassey has eye-popping stat line, leads Blue Coats to third seed in East

The Delaware Blue Coats wrapped up their regular season on Saturday night, beating the Wisconsin Herd 132-114.

Charles Bassey, in particular, has found his footing in the G League. The Blue Coats played back-to-back games against the Herd. Bassey dominated in their first matchup on April 1, where he dropped an impressive 33-point 12-rebound performance in only 25 minutes of play. He somehow bested that stat line in their second matchup, where he had 37 points and 21 rebounds on 81.5% shooting.

C-Bass highlights for those who missed yesterday’s Blue Coats game pic.twitter.com/0NHH9qj4l8 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 3, 2022

He actually finished the first half of this game 27 points and 16 rebounds. No, that isn’t an April Fools joke! He probably could’ve gotten an even better stat line if the Blue Coats didn’t sit their starters for the majority of the final quarter. Bassey has shown impressive flashes, anchoring the Blue Coats’ defense and being a consistent lob threat. He’s showcased improved touch around the rim with some solid footwork.

Bassey won’t be a featured player in the Sixers’ offense when/if that time comes, however — and that’s OK. He’s been excellent in the pick-and-roll, and does things that you want out of your modern big man. His play style reminds me a bit of Clint Capela when he first came into the league.

Bassey will finish his regular season with impressive averages: 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.5 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game with shooting splits of 64.6/28.6/77.1 in 17 games of play.

Another player that’s found his footing in the G League is two-way player Myles Powell, who has played the role of being a microwave scorer off the bench. Powell finished these two games against the Herd with a combined 49 points on 49.5 percent shooting from the field. The playmaking comes and goes, but Powell is among the most consistent scorers in the G League. He’s also averaging 40.6 percent from three on 6.9 attempts per game on the season, which is quite impressive!

First-round pick Jaden Springer also suited up for the second game against the Wisconsin Herd after missing a few games with groin soreness. He put up a respectable stat line in limited time: 10 points (4-7 shooting), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes of play. Springer’s return will bring a huge boost to the Blue Coats’ defense as they inch towards the postseason.

That defensive identity has been a huge part of the Blue Coats’ success throughout the entire year. Their roster is saturated with talented defenders; Springer, Bassey, Charlie Brown Jr., Aaron Henry, and Shaq Harrison — just to name a few. It’s been a huge part of them achieving a 22-10 season record.

Speaking of their record, it’s good enough for third in the G League’s Eastern Conference. They’ll host their first playoff game this Tuesday against the Long Island Nets — the Brooklyn Net’s G League affiliate. Factoring in their Showcase Cup record (which doesn’t have any effect whatsoever on the regular season standings), the Blue Coats will finish their year with a 33-11 record overall.

I encourage you all to follow this team if you haven’t done so already. It’s a great opportunity to see the young guys in action. The Blue Coats front office has done a tremendous job at surrounding this team with talent — from the roster to the coaching staff. They have fun and it’s a joy to watch them play.