Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (115) Embiid — the rightful MVP — goes for 44, one week of the regular season remains | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan, Emily and Steve discuss Joel Embiid’s 44-point performance in Cleveland to carry the Sixers to a narrow victory over the Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back. They discuss each of the team’s games in a so-so 2-2 week as the regular season winds down. What did they think of the heavyweight showdown at the beginning of the slate between Philly and the Bucks? Or the Sixers’ dispiriting loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons?

They also cover topics like the befuddling, depressing switch in MVP odds and discourse, Ben Simmons reportedly filing a grevance against the Sixers, potential playoff matchups, and send congratulations to a favorite Philadelphian Dawn Staley. Then they predict the final week of games for the regular season.

