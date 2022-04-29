 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sixers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely after suffering orbital fracture in Game 6 vs. Toronto

There is no timetable for his return.

By JacksonJFrank Updated
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that superstar Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion during the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

“He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return,” Charania tweeted.

The Sixers issued a statement as well, confirming the MVP candidate’s injury.

“Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto,” read the Sixers’ statement. “Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Late in the fourth quarter, Embiid took an offensive foul on a drive from Pascal Siakam, where Siakam’s elbow/arm collided with Embiid’s face. Initially, the play was ruled an and-one for Siakam, but was overturned and deemed an offensive foul after review.

With Philadelphia ahead by 29 and fewer than four minutes remaining, Embiid subbed out after that play. The Sixers and Miami Heat kick off their second-round series on Monday.

Back in March 2018, Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion when he collided with Markelle Fultz. He underwent surgery and missed three weeks before returning with a protective mask.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reports that “early indication” is that Embiid will not require surgery, but “whether that means he can make it back/get cleared anytime soon is another story.”

[Editor’s update: ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne provided more info, noting Embiid will be out at least five days in concussion protocol]:

I joined Jas Kang on the latest episode of Sixers Daily to discuss the devastating news regarding Embiid’s injury. You can listen to it below:

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...