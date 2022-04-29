 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Sixers vs. Heat second-round preview

Dave Early joins Sean to discuss the Sixers’ impressive Game 6 win in Toronto and preview the series against the Heat.

Sean Kennedy and Dave Early of Liberty Ballers recap the Sixers’ cathartic Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors. Philadelphia once again looked like the dominant, star-driven team we saw earlier in the series. Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey looked great leading the Sixers into Round 2.

Dave and Sean preview the upcoming second-round series against the Miami Heat, which starts on Monday.

  • How much might Joel Embiid’s thumb injury hold him back against a tough defender in Bam Adebayo?
  • Is new defensive dynamo Tobias Harris capable of stepping up again matched against Jimmy Butler?
  • Can Matisse Thybulle get back on track in a series where he’ll need to chase after Miami’s bevy of smooth-shooting wings?

Tune in as Sean and Dave discuss those questions and more in the latest episode of the Talking About Podcast.

You can listen to the full episode below:

