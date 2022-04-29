SB Nation Reacts: Pelicans-Suns dubbed most surprising first-round series

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

At the very latest, in three days, each first-round series will be over. Four of them lasted six games or more, with Grizzlies-Timberwolves still set at 3-2 and a potential Game 7 looming.

According to 55 percent of voters in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, the six-game Pelicans-Suns matchup was the most surprising. Although Phoenix wrapped things up with a 115-109 victory on Thursday, many of those games came down to the final few minutes and featured dazzling performances from stars like Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Brandon Ingram.

It was quite fun to watch these teams duke it out, especially because they adhere to some similar principles, given Pelicans head coach Willie Green was on Phoenix’s bench the prior two seasons.

Meanwhile, the majority of participants in this survey tabbed Minnesota-Memphis as the best remaining series. Of course, it’s the only one remaining nowadays, but this poll was conducted before most series concluded. Regardless, this matchup has been a delight, rich with young stars and roller-coaster outcomes. Hopefully, Friday’s Game 6 continues down that path.

