Schedule for Sixers-Heat series announced

Shortly after the Philadelphia 76ers dispatched the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 to advance to the second round, the schedule for their series with the Miami Heat was released.

The Sixers will kick off Game 1 against the top-seeded Heat in Miami on Monday and the game will air on TNT. In fact, the first two will air on TNT, as well as a potential Game 5. Game 3 will stream on ESPN, along with a possible Game 6. Broadcast networks for Games 4 and (maybe) 7 are to be determined.

Times for these games have yet to be publicized.

Full schedule for Sixers-Heat: pic.twitter.com/WZcIzoUZnb — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) April 29, 2022

Miami and Philadelphia split their season series this year. Joel Embiid sat out one game. James Harden didn’t suit up in either post-trade game against the Heat. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo both missed time as well against Philadelphia.

The Sixers and Heat last met in the playoffs in 2018, when Philadelphia knocked off Miami 4-1 in the first round.