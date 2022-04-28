Podcast: Embiid, Harden, Maxey lead Sixers to series-clinching win over Raptors

Despite all the talk about a historic collapse, the Philadelphia 76ers took care of business and eliminated the Toronto Raptors with a 132-97 blowout win in Game 6.

It didn’t look like it would be an easy win for either team after two quarters. The Sixers held a slim one-point lead at the break before asserting themselves in the third.

Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey were dynamite in Toronto. The trio combined for 80 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists to lead Philly to the victory.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Jackson Frank joins Jas Kang to recap the Sixers’ win and discuss:

The big third quarter and how Philly was able to go on a 25-6 run to blow the game open.

Harden’s dynamic start and how aggressive he was early in the game and set the tone on offense.

How Embiid was able to get back to being dominant on both ends of the floor after the disappointing outings in Games 4 and 5.

The credit Doc Rivers deserves for making the necessary adjustments, including to the rotations, the defensive scheme and more.

Maxey getting back to running the break and being dynamic in the transition offense.

Quick thoughts on the second-round matchup against the Miami Heat.

You can listen to the full episode below:

