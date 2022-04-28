Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Raptors Game 6: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Apr 28, 2022, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Raptors Game 6: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors When: 7:00 pm ET, Apr. 28, 2022 Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers What to watch: Sixers battle Raptors, Eagles draft, and Josh Harris’ reported interest in buying Broncos What’s gone right for Toronto? A check-in from the Raptors’ perspective Operation Sixers in Six: Embiid, Harden and co. look to stamp out revived Raptors squad As pressure mounts on Sixers, Doc Rivers (reasonably!) defends his playoff resume Simply put, the Sixers need more from James Harden Raptors list Fred VanVleet as doubtful for Game 6 Loading comments...
Loading comments...