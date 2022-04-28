What to watch: Sixers battle Raptors, Eagles draft, and Josh Harris’ reported interest in buying Broncos

Monster Game 6 up in Toronto Thursday.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid, and his fellow starters James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey will try to shake off the funk from their prior two losses. If they can’t take care of business up North, then they’ll have to deal with some pressure in a Game 7 back at the crib.

At the same time as that game the Philadelphia Eagles have a huge draft where they possess the 15th and 18th picks.

Oh and National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport named Sixers’ Owner Josh Harris as one of the parties interested in buying the Denver Broncos.

Excitement in the community is real, with possible buyers – including Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune, #76ers owner Josh Harris & a group led by Lakers investor Todd Boehly – expected to visit. Others are involved, too. The belief is it’ll be finalized before the season. https://t.co/g5RIJBo8oD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2022

Sixers-Raptors

First order of business tonight is it’s Operation Sixers in Six. Close the door, step on the throat, put the dinosaur group out of their misery and all of the relevant cliches apply. The Sixers starters play big minutes, so it’ll be intriguing to see how Doc Rivers deploys his rotation in a third consecutive closeout opportunity.

Part of this is b/c Thybulle can't play in TOR, but Philly's lineup distribution in this series is kind of bonkers. One lineup (starters) has played 110 minutes of 240 minutes, and no other lineup has logged more than 13. Overall, +22 with Embiid and -7 when he sits. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 28, 2022

But you may need two televisions, a transistor radio, or a TV and a laptop this evening. Because there’s also the NFL Draft to watch.

Eagles Draft night

It’s not a great year to have the number one pick. But it’s an especially great year to have multiple first rounders since there’s loads of talent projected where Philly’s two first round picks landed.

Philadelphia selects 15th overall (that one coming via trade from the Miami Dolphins) and they pick 18th (that one coming via New Orleans Saints). A couple days ago Bleeding Green Nation suggested upgrading the D-Line with Jordan Davis at no. 15.

But in a final mock, BGN opts for perhaps the best wide receiver in the entire draft in Jameson Williams. Williams of course didn’t participate in the combine because of an ACL injury he suffered in the national championship game but scouts have wondered if his speed might not be on par with new Dolphins’ human missile Tyreek Hill’s wheels.

Williams wouldn’t be ready to roll at the jump but most reports are that his rehab is going very well. And Devonta Smith might enjoy some softer coverage opposite another Alabama alum if Williams were flanked alongside him.

At 18, Brandon Lee Gowton notes the Birds may prefer to trade down here but pencils them in attacking the D Line after all with this pick:

“1st round (No. 18 overall) - George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue Let me start by saying I think the Eagles prefer to trade down from this pick. And so would I. But it’s possible that Philly can’t find a partner to deal with.”

My personal opinion is that the Eagles should target one of the top wideouts like Williams. But if somehow one of the big fellas falls to them (some have predicted that Treylon Burks could be there too, while Drake London is likely to be off the board by this point) that’s great too. At 6-3, 225 LBS, Burks seems like he’d make a terrific Sixers Bell Ringer.

Finally....

Josh Harris reportedly interested in purchasing the Denver Broncos

Per Rap Sheet, Josh Harris was named as one of the interested parties in buying the Denver Broncos. Harris already owns the Sixers and New Jersey Devils. This would net him a trifecta of teams in major sports. He was apparently interested in purchasing the New York Mets a couple of years ago but that didn’t come to fruition.

The Broncos did just land Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. That continues a trend of Denver making splash trades for future HOF QBs. The AFC West squad famously landed Peyton Manning from the Colts back in 2012. That move led to multiple Super Bowl berths and a ring.

Joel Embiid is apparently a Packers fan, so he wouldn’t necessarily get much lobbying power with Harris if this did take place. (I don’t know why the Packers haven’t signed William Fuller yet).

Of course we in Sixers Nation remember this headline from 2018: “Report: Sam Hinkie Met with Broncos Officials to Provide Analytics Advice.” So if Harris is just making a multibillion dollar offer all to thwart his former Team President Sam Hinkie’s career as a data consultant that might explain everything.

Get some snacks, beverages, put Twitter notifications on (unless you don’t want trades and picks spoiled) all of your devices rigged up. It’s a huge sports night. Go Sixers.