Raptors list Fred VanVleet as doubtful for Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are listing All-Star guard Fred VanVleet as doubtful for Thursday’s game with a left hip flexor strain. They’re also listing our old friend, Thaddeus Young, as available with his left thumb hyperextension that he suffered in Game 1.

Weirdly enough, VanVleet was listed as questionable prior to Game 5. So, this newfound status tag might be telling of how far away he is from a possible return. VanVleet hasn’t looked quite right for the majority of this series. It’s a shame to see his body betraying him after a career season.

Most of the Raptors starting five has all had their fair share of injuries. While having an All-Star guard out for the opposing team would be seen as an advantage in most series, it hasn’t shown to be one with the Sixers, who have struggled against the Raptors’ length in the past two games.

Assuming VanVleet sits, the Raptors will likely roll out the same starting five that they deployed in their Game 5 victory: Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Khem Birch.

On the Sixers’ side of things, Charles Bassey remains out with his right shoulder sprain. Joel Embiid is listed as available with what the Sixers are calling a right thumb sprain. They are the only two Sixers listed.

The Sixers will have a chance (again) to close out their first-round series. Miami, who would be the Sixers’ second-round opponent if they can beat Toronto, just advanced after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in five games. Let’s hope the Sixers can finally get the job done.