Podcast: All the pressure is on Sixers to finish off Raptors in Game 6

It’s never easy being a Philadelphia 76ers fan.

After coming out like gangbusters in the first two games and having MVP candidate Joel Embiid rescue the team in Game 3, the Sixers have been terrible over the previous two outings.

The Toronto Raptors trailed for just 21 seconds in Game 5 and easily beat the Sixers 103-88 and now trail the first-round series 3-2.

In the latest episode of the Out of Site podcast, Adio Royster is joined by Jas Kang to discuss Philly’s ugly performance and vent their frustrations over what transpired at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jas and Adio also get into:

What the Raptors did to stymie Joel Embiid after he scored 10 points in the first quarter.

Why the pressure is all on the Sixers to win this series.

The players deserve just as much blame as the coaching for this loss.

How can the Sixers get Tyrese Maxey going offensively early in Game 6?

James Harden’s lackluster performance, and more.

