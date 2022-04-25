Sixers Bell Ringer: Team-wide struggles doom Philadelphia in Game 5 defeat

Playoff Bell Ringer standings:

Joel Embiid - 2

Tyrese Maxey - 1

Tobias Harris- 1

Welp, so much for the comforting closeout game at home. The Sixers failed to close out the first-round series after another disappointing offensive performance. Philly dug itself a hole, going down 13 to the Raptors at halftime and was never able to climb out of it, falling 103-88.

The Sixers shot 38.3 percent from the field and 27 percent behind the arc. Between cold shooting nights from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, as well as a lackluster defensive performance from Joel Embiid, troubling signs for the Sixers are mounting as the series heads back to Toronto. Let’s talk Bell Ringer!

Danny Green: 14 points (4-of-9 from deep), four rebounds, two steals

Green gets the first nod tonight as his shooting really kept Philly in the game a lot longer than it should have been. It was the peak Danny Green performance, as a couple of his three-point attempts did not come close to hitting anything, but he also knocked down crucial corner threes when the Sixers couldn’t find any other source of scoring. While it was a lackluster night for the Sixers defensively, Green’s active hands created a couple of helpful deflections for the Sixers.

Danny Green hits his 4th 3 pointer of the night! pic.twitter.com/OgjxwAeIQV — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) April 26, 2022

Tobias Harris: 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists,

Harris has been, as everyone expected, the Sixers’ most consistent player of this series. His frustrating moments of indecision are considerably less frequent, and he’s playing with so much more confidence compared to earlier in the season. He is letting three-pointers fly as quickly as he ever has during his time with the Sixers. Harris’s defense has been his most impressive part of this series, however. He’s done a great job being a pesky on-ball defender for pretty much anyone he’s been asked to guard.

Joel Embiid: 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists

I mean, I guess Embiid gets the final shout here, but does anyone really deserve it? He was able to set up deep in the post for some easy baskets, but never really got into a groove offensively. His thumb is going to be something to monitor all playoffs, as this was another game where he didn’t really look for his jumper at all. It was a rough game defensively for him as well, as he struggled to stay with guys off the drive and was in foul trouble. It was very difficult for the Sixers to have a Game 5 with vibes as bad as last year’s against Atlanta, but they certainly tried!