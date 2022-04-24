Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (119) Mike Chiodo on Joel’s thumb injury, Game 4 loss, MVP & Playoff landscape, addressing Raptors fans

In today’s episode Emily and Dan were joined by Philly Sports truther @mhc_76 to discuss all things round one for the Sixers. They provide their thoughts on how the main pieces of the team performed during games 2,3, and 4, and updates on Joel’s thumb injury.

They give their honest opinions of Raptors fans, Doc Rivers, and the chances the 76ers make it out of the eastern conference. Plus an in depth discussion on the MVP race and how voters could have been swayed away from voting for Embiid. Also, a live reaction to the recent Ben Simmons news.

