Podcast: What adjustments can Sixers make following Game 4 loss to Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers squandered a chance to get some extra rest after failing to complete a first-round sweep against the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers couldn’t get anything going offensively and lost Game 4 110-102 in Toronto. Philly didn’t have an answer for Pascal Siakam, who led the Raptors with 34 points. Toronto didn’t allow Joel Embiid to get going, as Nick Nurse game-planned to double-team the MVP candidate as soon as he caught the ball.

While it would have been nice to finish the series and get some extra time off, Philly is still in a great place up 3-1, with a chance to close things out on Monday.

On the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Jackson Frank joins Jas Kang to recap the game and discuss:

How can Doc Rivers and the coaching staff adjust to the Raptors’ defensive strategy and get Embiid the ball in more favorable positions?

The importance to get James Harden and Tyrese Maxey going, especially when Embiid is having an off-game.

Defensive adjustments the Sixers can make to disrupt the Raptors in Game 5

Is there pressure on the Sixers to close things out on Monday back home in Philly?

