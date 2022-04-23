 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sixers-Raptors Game 4: 1st Half Thread

By Tom West
/ new

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

When: 2:00 pm ET, Apr. 23, 2022

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...