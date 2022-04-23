Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Raptors Game 4: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Apr 23, 2022, 1:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Raptors Game 4: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors When: 2:00 pm ET, Apr. 23, 2022 Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers-Raptors Game 4: 2nd Half Thread Joel Embiid’s Game 3 was an iconic playoff performance Sixers gather their brooms for potential sweep Saturday afternoon in Toronto Tyrese Maxey and James Harden make the Sixers’ offense a potent playoff outfit Shelburne: Embiid is dealing with ‘pain and discomfort’ in thumb; expected to play, team considering MRI Sixers’ James Harden and Joel Embiid finish top 10 in jersey sales Loading comments...
Loading comments...