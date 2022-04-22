Sixers’ James Harden and Joel Embiid finish top 10 in jersey sales

On Friday afternoon, the NBA announced its top-selling jerseys and top-selling merchandise among all players and teams. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James led the way individually, while Lakers apparel took the crown as a team. Finishing second behind James and Los Angeles were James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers’ franchise star, Joel Embiid, was sixth among best-selling jerseys. Alongside Kevin Durant (fourth) and Kyrie Irving (10th), Harden and Embiid were the only other teammates to both rank among the top 10.

The Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets rounded on the top five on the team side.

The list of individuals on the right is pretty fun and balanced. It’s a mix of established stars like James, Durant, Embiid and Stephen Curry, and the next generation, with players such as Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball and Trae Young. This doesn’t even mention a pair of MVPs in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic or Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum.

The NBA is overflowing with talent these days and it would appear fans are quite fond of the talent Philadelphia has to offer.