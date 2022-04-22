SB Nation Reacts: Voters (unsurprisingly) confident in Sixers’ chances against Toronto

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Before Joel Embiid pivoted his way into an off-balance, game-winning triple to give the Sixers a 3-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in their first-round series, participants of this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll were in Philadelphia’s corner. Already armed with a 2-0 lead after convincing victories on Saturday and Monday, the Sixers reinforced voters’ overwhelming credence in their chances of knocking off Toronto by mounting a 3-0 edge Wednesday.

The Sixers have won each game in different ways and while Toronto has been shorthanded, Philadelphia looks like the superior team nonetheless. Nearly 90 percent of voters have seen it play out that way and backed Philadelphia to advance to the second round for the fourth time in five seasons. The Sixers will have a chance to complete the sweep on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Scotiabank Arena.

