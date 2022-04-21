 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joel Embiid to Drake: ‘I’m coming for the sweep’

Last name Ever, first name Greatest.

By Paul Hudrick
2022 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

What a euphoric morning in Sixers Land.

If you were able to sleep last night after Joel Embiid’s ridiculous second half, which included a game-winning three with 0.8 seconds left in overtime, you might’ve missed some of the postgame fun.

Most notably this exchange with rapper and Raptors global ambassador Drake.

This is glorious on so many levels.

It was such a great moment for Embiid after what transpired in that same arena a little less than three years ago. So, it was the first round and it wasn’t a Game 7 — it’s still a generational outing from a generational player with wonderful context.

And the cherry on top: Drake was trashing Embiid to Tobias Harris after a rough first half.

Drake learned the hard way that this isn’t the 2019 version of Joel Embiid.

And it appears the Raptors fan base as a whole perhaps learned that pissing Embiid off isn’t the greatest strategy.

For the record, I’m not sure a team employee should be fraternizing with the guy that just crushed the fan base’s collective soul.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Tough scene.

As someone once said, if you ain’t been a part of it, at least you got to witness.

