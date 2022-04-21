Joel Embiid to Drake: ‘I’m coming for the sweep’

What a euphoric morning in Sixers Land.

If you were able to sleep last night after Joel Embiid’s ridiculous second half, which included a game-winning three with 0.8 seconds left in overtime, you might’ve missed some of the postgame fun.

Most notably this exchange with rapper and Raptors global ambassador Drake.

Embiid tells Drake he’s coming for SWEEP after win. (via @caro_line_em_up) pic.twitter.com/rYNzAlENAW — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 21, 2022

This is glorious on so many levels.

It was such a great moment for Embiid after what transpired in that same arena a little less than three years ago. So, it was the first round and it wasn’t a Game 7 — it’s still a generational outing from a generational player with wonderful context.

And the cherry on top: Drake was trashing Embiid to Tobias Harris after a rough first half.

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) says Drake was chirping at Joel Embiid in the first half.



“Drake was over there saying, ‘He can’t play here.’”



Tobias’ response to Drake?



“I was like, he can play here, for sure.”



— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 21, 2022

Drake learned the hard way that this isn’t the 2019 version of Joel Embiid.

And it appears the Raptors fan base as a whole perhaps learned that pissing Embiid off isn’t the greatest strategy.

For the record, I’m not sure a team employee should be fraternizing with the guy that just crushed the fan base’s collective soul.

Tough scene.

As someone once said, if you ain’t been a part of it, at least you got to witness.