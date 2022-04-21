 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Joel Embiid comes up clutch, leads Sixers to Game 3 win over Raptors

Philly takes a commanding 3-0 series lead over Toronto.

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, LB community producer Paul Hudrick breaks down a wild, wild night as Joel Embiid’s three with 0.8 seconds left in overtime gave the Sixers a thrilling 104-101 win and a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 on Saturday. Embiid overcame a tough first half (5 points, 4 turnovers) to finish with a game-high 33 points and hit the game-winner. Paul talks Embiid’s greatness and much, much more while recapping one of the crazier postseason games you’ll ever see.

  • Joel Embiid may not win MVP, but he’s the best player on the damn planet.
  • Credit to Tobias Harris for starring in his role, especially defensively.
  • Tough for James Harden to foul out, but his presence as a point guard has been so huge.
  • You have to say it — Glenn Doc Rivers has coached a hell of a series.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

