Podcast: Joel Embiid comes up clutch, leads Sixers to Game 3 win over Raptors

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, LB community producer Paul Hudrick breaks down a wild, wild night as Joel Embiid’s three with 0.8 seconds left in overtime gave the Sixers a thrilling 104-101 win and a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 on Saturday. Embiid overcame a tough first half (5 points, 4 turnovers) to finish with a game-high 33 points and hit the game-winner. Paul talks Embiid’s greatness and much, much more while recapping one of the crazier postseason games you’ll ever see.

Joel Embiid may not win MVP, but he’s the best player on the damn planet.

Credit to Tobias Harris for starring in his role, especially defensively.

Tough for James Harden to foul out, but his presence as a point guard has been so huge.

You have to say it — Glenn Doc Rivers has coached a hell of a series.

