Podcast: Joel Embiid dominates, leads Sixers to Game 2 win over Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff match at the Wells Fargo Center by the final count of 112-97.

Joel Embiid had another dominant performance (31 points, 11 rebounds). James Harden had an off game, but Tyrese Maxey threw in another strong performance of 23/8/9.

The Raptors were wounded with the loss to rookie Scottie Barnes for tonight’s game as well as Gary Trent Jr. (who started but left in the second quarter with a non-Covid-related illness) and Thaddeus Young who suffered a thumb injury in Game 1.

Jackson Frank of Liberty Ballers joins host Adio Royster, and they dissect the highs and lows as the series shifts to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday night, with the Sixers having a 2-0 lead in the series.

In part two, Adio and Jackson look over to the Western Conference to analyze what they’ve noticed the most so far over the weekend. Did the Phoenix Suns’ dominance over the New Orleans Pelicans or the Golden State Warriors’ mining of the Denver Nuggets catch their eyes most? Maybe it was the surprise Minnesota Timberwolves victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

