Gary Trent Jr., Thaddeus Young both active for Game 2 of Raptors-Sixers

A pair of Toronto wings will be available in this one.

By JacksonJFrank
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game One Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young are each available for Monday’s Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

Both were initially listed as doubtful before being upgraded to questionable, but they’ll be ready to go in this one. Trent is dealing with a non-COVID illness, while Young hyperextended his left thumb in Game 1. Trent will start alongside Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa. Young remains a reserve.

Toronto, will, however, be without rookie sensation Scottie Barnes, who suffered a sprained left ankle late in Game 1. For the Sixers, only Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) is sidelined. Jaden Springer is listed on the injury report with a right knee contusion, but is available.

Game 2 of Sixers-Raptors tips off at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. Philadelphia will aim to snag a commanding 2-0 lead and Toronto is searching to steal home-court advantage by knotting the series at one apiece.

