Gary Trent Jr., Thaddeus Young both active for Game 2 of Raptors-Sixers

Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young are each available for Monday’s Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

Trent and Young are available. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 18, 2022

Both were initially listed as doubtful before being upgraded to questionable, but they’ll be ready to go in this one. Trent is dealing with a non-COVID illness, while Young hyperextended his left thumb in Game 1. Trent will start alongside Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa. Young remains a reserve.

Toronto, will, however, be without rookie sensation Scottie Barnes, who suffered a sprained left ankle late in Game 1. For the Sixers, only Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) is sidelined. Jaden Springer is listed on the injury report with a right knee contusion, but is available.

Game 2 of Sixers-Raptors tips off at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. Philadelphia will aim to snag a commanding 2-0 lead and Toronto is searching to steal home-court advantage by knotting the series at one apiece.