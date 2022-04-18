 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Scottie Barnes ruled out for Sixers-Raptors Game 2

The Raptors will be without their Rookie of the Year finalist.

By Harrison Grimm
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors’ rookie Scottie Barnes spent yesterday and this morning with the ‘doubtful’ tag, after suffering a left ankle sprain in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Sixers. The Raptors have since downgraded his status to out ahead of Monday’s Game 2 matchup.

Barnes had a media session this morning where he was reportedly in good spirits, although he declined to give any timeline on his return. He was, however, wearing a large boot on his left leg.

The Raptors’ injury report also features Gary Trent Jr. and Thad Young — both of whom are listed as doubtful. Trent Jr. is suffering from a non-COVID related illness. Young suffered left thumb hyperextension after diving for a loose ball in Game 1.

The league is at its best with players playing, and we hope that all these players above can return sooner rather than later.

On the Sixers’ side of things, there are two players listed on their injury report — Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey. Springer is questionable with a right knee contusion while Bassey remains out with a shoulder sprain suffered in a G League game.

