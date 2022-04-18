Scottie Barnes ruled out for Sixers-Raptors Game 2

Toronto Raptors’ rookie Scottie Barnes spent yesterday and this morning with the ‘doubtful’ tag, after suffering a left ankle sprain in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Sixers. The Raptors have since downgraded his status to out ahead of Monday’s Game 2 matchup.

Barnes had a media session this morning where he was reportedly in good spirits, although he declined to give any timeline on his return. He was, however, wearing a large boot on his left leg.

Scottie Barnes just came into Raptors shootaround with a large boot on his left leg. Nick Nurse just said Barnes won’t play tonight. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 18, 2022

The Raptors’ injury report also features Gary Trent Jr. and Thad Young — both of whom are listed as doubtful. Trent Jr. is suffering from a non-COVID related illness. Young suffered left thumb hyperextension after diving for a loose ball in Game 1.

The league is at its best with players playing, and we hope that all these players above can return sooner rather than later.

On the Sixers’ side of things, there are two players listed on their injury report — Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey. Springer is questionable with a right knee contusion while Bassey remains out with a shoulder sprain suffered in a G League game.