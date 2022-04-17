Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (118) Sixers take 1-0 lead on Toronto thanks to Maxey’s 38, BBall Paul lives

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan, Steve and Emily are thrilled to discuss the Sixers’ big Game 1 victory over the Toronto Raptors from Saturday night. From Tyrese Maxey’s breakout 38-point explosion to James Harden’s steady control of the point guard duties with 14 assists, it was an impressive 20-point victory for the home Sixers. What did they think of Joel Embiid’s performance? Or Tobias Harris’ efficient scoring? How about BBall Paul actually getting the backup center minutes? No DeAndre Jordan in sight!

What counters do they now expect from Nick Nurse’s squad? How might injuries to Raptors forwards Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young impact the series? All that plus thoughts on the other series from around the Association on this week’s episode.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here!

Please rate, subscribe, review, and enjoy.

LINKS:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean