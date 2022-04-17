Sixers’ Joel Embiid tabbed as an MVP finalist

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA announced its awards finalist. Alongside Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was included as an MVP finalist. Last season, Embiid finished runner-up behind Jokic, while Stephen Curry joined them as the third finalist.

No other Sixers was tabbed as an awards finalist. The only other person with a strong case for such recognition is Tyrese Maxey, who could’ve been among the top three for Most Improved Player. However, the field for that award is incredibly deep and it’s understandable why Maxey didn’t crack the podium, even if his candidacy is quite legitimate. A date to announce the winner of these awards has not been made public.

NBA just officially announced the three finalists for each award: pic.twitter.com/uLic7vDmqK — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) April 17, 2022

Embiid is certainly a deserving MVP finalist and potential winner. He put together a magically dominant year to help power a largely shorthanded Philadelphia club to 51 wins and the East’s No. 4 seed. Embiid, Maxey and the Sixers will return to the floor Monday evening when they look to take a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in their first-round series. That contest will tip off at 7:30 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Center.