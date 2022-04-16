Podcast: Maxey drops 38, leads Sixers to Game 1 win over Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers started their NBA postseason with a dominant performance. Tyrese Maxey had 38 points, while Tobias Harris chipped in with 26 to lead the Sixers to a 131-111 win over the Toronto Raptors to take a 1-0 series lead.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Jackson Frank joins Jas Kang to recap the victory and how the Sixers can build off their success in their playoff opener. The pair also talk about:

Why Maxey was able to put on a scoring clinic against the Raptors.

Doc Rivers adjusting his rotations going into Game 1.

How much it helps Philly when it can win without Joel Embiid or James Harden shooting the ball well.

What the Sixers did defensively to take the Raptors out of their rhythm.

The impact of the injuries to Scottie Barnes and Thad Young.

How Nick Nurse and the Toronto coaching staff will make adjustments for Game 2.

