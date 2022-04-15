Podcast: How will Sixers matchup with resurgent Raptors?

Jay Rosales joins the Sean on the latest episode of the Talking About Podcast to preview the first-round series between the Sixers and Raptors.

These two clubs have a recent playoff history - where does Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 game-winner rank among historic Raptors moments?

For the current team, what does Jay make of a team entering the season in a rebuild that was recently slated for the Play-In tournament and now holds the five seed? They also talk about Pascal Siakam’s growth over the second half of the season and how both fan bases do not like Boston.

In the upcoming matchup, what allows Toronto to have more success than most teams against Joel Embiid? Is Tyrese Maxey this series’ biggest X-factor? And what do Sean and Jay each predict for this series’ outcome?

